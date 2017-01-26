Igor Dodon to Klaus Iohannis: Let's a...

Igor Dodon to Klaus Iohannis: Let's act as neighbors, each of us should look in his courtyard

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, asked the Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis, to waive of statements regarding the behavior of the politicians of the Republic of Moldova. Igor Dodon stated that if previously "it was allowed" to somebody to give instructions to the Presidency of Chisinau, this will not be tolerated in the future, according to deschide.md.

