Igor Dodon to Klaus Iohannis: Let's act as neighbors, each of us should look in his courtyard
The President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, asked the Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis, to waive of statements regarding the behavior of the politicians of the Republic of Moldova. Igor Dodon stated that if previously "it was allowed" to somebody to give instructions to the Presidency of Chisinau, this will not be tolerated in the future, according to deschide.md.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galati University provides training courses for...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16)
|May '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Moldova canceled (May '12)
|May '16
|RUSSIAN PRIDE
|18
|Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15)
|May '15
|John
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|Farrukhsheikh
|43
|Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC