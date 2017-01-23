ForMin Melescanu meets Moldovan count...

ForMin Melescanu meets Moldovan counterpart Galbur

12 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu had a meeting on Monday, in Bucharest with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova Andrei Galbur, a meeting in which they agreed, among others, to resume the Inter-Governmental Mixed Committee between Romania and the Republic of Moldova for European integration. According to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Monday, Teodor Melescanu had a meeting in Bucharest with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova Andrei Galbur, the first counterpart welcomed in Bucharest by the new head of Romanian diplomacy.

