ForMin Melescanu meets Moldovan counterpart Galbur
Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu had a meeting on Monday, in Bucharest with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova Andrei Galbur, a meeting in which they agreed, among others, to resume the Inter-Governmental Mixed Committee between Romania and the Republic of Moldova for European integration. According to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Monday, Teodor Melescanu had a meeting in Bucharest with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova Andrei Galbur, the first counterpart welcomed in Bucharest by the new head of Romanian diplomacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galati University provides training courses for...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16)
|May '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Moldova canceled (May '12)
|May '16
|RUSSIAN PRIDE
|18
|Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15)
|May '15
|John
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|Farrukhsheikh
|43
|Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC