ForMin Melescanu, EU's Federica Mogherini meet in Brussels

Monday Jan 16

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Teodor Melescanu, met the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, on Monday in Brussels, with whom he talked about the developments in the Republic of Moldova and the Eastern Neighbourhood, the implementation stage of the EU's Global Strategy and the NATO cooperation, alongside the situation in Syria, informs a relevant ministry 's release.

Chicago, IL

