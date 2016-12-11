Former Jasper resident working to rai...

Former Jasper resident working to raise funds to build indoor bathroom for school children in Mol...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

Jenny Sayles, a Peace Corps volunteer, is one of the people working on this project with the Let Girls Learn Program and the a Peace Corps volunteer Jenny Sayles, who worked for the city of Jasper as a VISTA, works with residents in the Republic of Moldova. Sayles is trying to help raise funds to build an indoor bathroom for school children in Moldova.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,824 • Total comments across all topics: 277,583,731

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC