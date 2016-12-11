Former Jasper resident working to raise funds to build indoor bathroom for school children in Mol...
Jenny Sayles, a Peace Corps volunteer, is one of the people working on this project with the Let Girls Learn Program and the a Peace Corps volunteer Jenny Sayles, who worked for the city of Jasper as a VISTA, works with residents in the Republic of Moldova. Sayles is trying to help raise funds to build an indoor bathroom for school children in Moldova.
