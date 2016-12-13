Two sizzlingly hot best pal models cr...

Two sizzlingly hot best pal models crowned sexiest women on Earth

Thursday Dec 15

Viorela Dimich was the overall winner while her best friend Adela Prisacari was named the most photogenic woman on the planet. Miss Dimich, 24, from Vadul lui Voda, near Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, was named the overall winner of the contest held in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut.

