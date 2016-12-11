Toning It Down

Toning It Down

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Transitions Online

President-elect Igor Dodon's rhetoric and actions might differ in practice from his promises during the electoral campaign, analysts believe. Coming on the heels of Donald Trump's stunning triumph, the presidential election in Moldova last month was portrayed internationally as another "win" for Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galati University provides training courses for... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16) May '16 just a guy i knew 2
News Moldova canceled (May '12) May '16 RUSSIAN PRIDE 18
News Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15) May '15 John 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07) Feb '15 Farrukhsheikh 43
Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,099 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,231

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC