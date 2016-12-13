Russian Deputy PM's plane makes unsch...

Russian Deputy PM's plane makes unscheduled landing in Budapest

Budapest, Dec 23 : A plane carrying Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin made an unscheduled landing in Budapest on Friday, Hungary's news website index.hu reported. [NK World] The report said fog thwarted a landing in Chisinau, Moldova, where Rogozin was slated to attend the inauguration of Moldovan President Igor Dodon.

Chicago, IL

