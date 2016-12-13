Rural tourism and Romanian traditions...

Rural tourism and Romanian traditions promoted at European Parliament

Thursday Dec 8

The hotel industry and the traditional craft products as means of developing Romanian tourism were the theme of an event which started on Tuesday in Brussels, in the presence of European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu and several representatives of the European Commission and European Parliament. The event, organized by S&D MEP Maria Grapini, takes place at the European Parliament and enjoys a numerous international attendance, and focuses around an exhibition bearing the same name.

