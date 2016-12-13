Partnership: Hotel operators in R. Mo...

Partnership: Hotel operators in R. Moldova willing to learn management methods from Romanians

Hotel operators in the Republic of Moldova intend to develop a partnership with Romanian hotel operators, from whom to learn the management methods used within different departments, reads a press release of the Unions Federation of Romanian Tourism . Several hotel operators in the neighboring country will come next year for specialization in Romanian hotels, after a delegation from the Republic of Moldova visited more accommodation units in Bucharest, in mid-November.

