Moldova: Trans-Oil Group invested 6 mln USD to increase the...

The leader in the sphere of trading with agricultural products and sunflower oil production in the Republic of Moldova - the company Trans-Oil Group - invested 6 mln USD to increase the capacities of the grain terminal in the Giurgiulesti International Free Port, declared the press-service of the company. According to the announcement, the funds from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development formed 75% of investment in the project.

