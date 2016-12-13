Moldova: Trans-Oil Group invested 6 mln USD to increase the...

Moldova: Trans-Oil Group invested 6 m...

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Agricultural Market

The leader in the sphere of trading with agricultural products and sunflower oil production in the Republic of Moldova - the company Trans-Oil Group - invested 6 mln USD to increase the capacities of the grain terminal in the Giurgiulesti International Free Port, declared the press-service of the company. According to the announcement, the funds from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development formed 75% of investment in the project.

