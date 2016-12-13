Moldova seeks to attract Azerbaijani ...

Moldova seeks to attract Azerbaijani businessmen to airport project

The Moldavian Ministry of Transport and Roads Infrastructure has invited Azerbaijani investors to participate in the modernization of Balti International Airport. The government of Moldova offers to realize the project in the form of public-private partnership, which will allow co-manage the project, to make it more competitive, stable and attractive to passengers.

Chicago, IL

