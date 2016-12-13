Moldova seeks to attract Azerbaijani businessmen to airport project
The Moldavian Ministry of Transport and Roads Infrastructure has invited Azerbaijani investors to participate in the modernization of Balti International Airport. The government of Moldova offers to realize the project in the form of public-private partnership, which will allow co-manage the project, to make it more competitive, stable and attractive to passengers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galati University provides training courses for...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16)
|May '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Moldova canceled (May '12)
|May '16
|RUSSIAN PRIDE
|18
|Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15)
|May '15
|John
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|Farrukhsheikh
|43
|Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC