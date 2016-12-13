ForMin Comanescu in NATO meeting stresses need to continue Alliance support for eastern partners

Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu underscored on Tuesday at the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels the need to continue an active support on behalf of the Alliance for the eastern partners - Ukraine, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova, according to a Foreign Affairs Ministry release. During the meeting, which takes place 6 - 7 December, the first on this level after the Warsaw NATO Summit, a session was devoted to NATO's role in projecting stability beyond its borders.

