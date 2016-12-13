Foreign-based Romanians send 4,561 mail-in votes; Spain on top position
A total of 4,561 foreign-based Romanians voted by mail out of a total of 8,889 Romanian citizens entered in the dedicated Electronic Roll. The Romanian Post Company announced in a Friday release having transferred to the Vote-by-Mail Electoral Bureau 4,561 envelopes with the ballots cast by foreign-based citizens who had registered with the Electronic Roll and who had sent in their votes by December 8, 2016 at midnight; most votes came from Spain , followed by Germany , UK , France and the Republic of Moldova .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galati University provides training courses for...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Moldova slams Russian participation in Trans-Dn... (May '16)
|May '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Moldova canceled (May '12)
|May '16
|RUSSIAN PRIDE
|18
|Russian Troops In Transnistria Squeezed By Ukra... (May '15)
|May '15
|John
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Real estate, jobs and cost of life in Chishinau... (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|Farrukhsheikh
|43
|Great Payouts on International Premium Rate Num... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC