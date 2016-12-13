Foreign-based Romanians send 4,561 ma...

Foreign-based Romanians send 4,561 mail-in votes; Spain on top position

A total of 4,561 foreign-based Romanians voted by mail out of a total of 8,889 Romanian citizens entered in the dedicated Electronic Roll. The Romanian Post Company announced in a Friday release having transferred to the Vote-by-Mail Electoral Bureau 4,561 envelopes with the ballots cast by foreign-based citizens who had registered with the Electronic Roll and who had sent in their votes by December 8, 2016 at midnight; most votes came from Spain , followed by Germany , UK , France and the Republic of Moldova .

Chicago, IL

