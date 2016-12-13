Explainer: An Unpredictable Election Unfolds In Moldova's Breakaway Transdniester
The power base of Yevgeny Shevchuk, the de facto leader of Transdniester, is largely in the security organs and the executive branch, backed by the region's dominant state-controlled media. Moldova's unrecognized breakaway Transdniester region holds a presidential election on December 11 and, unexpectedly, the region's de facto leader finds himself fighting for his political life.
