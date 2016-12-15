Ex-Parliamentary Chief In Breakaway M...

Ex-Parliamentary Chief In Breakaway Moldovan Region Wins Self-Styled Presidency

Monday Dec 12

Election results from Moldova's breakaway Transdniester region show the head of the region's self-styled parliament has won the presidency by easily winning more than 50 percent of the first round vote. Officials from the unrecognized territory's self-styled Central Electoral Commission told the Russian TASS news agency on December 12 that Vadim Krasnoselsky had secured about 62 percent of the vote.

