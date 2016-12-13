Arrest of Dogan Group's Muratoglu cla...

Arrest of Dogan Group's Muratoglu clashes with ECHR precedents: Former judge

Wednesday Dec 21

The arrest of DoAYan Group Ankara Administrative Representative Barbaros MuratoAYlu does not accord with the precedents of the European Court of Human Rights because the reasons are irrelevant and insufficient, RA za TA1 4rmen, a former judge for the court, told HA1 4rriyet. TA1 4rmen, who worked under the ECHR for approximately nine years, said the arrest of MuratoAYlu was wrong, noting the requirement for a judge to provide relevant and sufficient reasons for detention in addition to reasonable suspicion, according to the precedent in the decision in the case of Buzadji v.

Chicago, IL

