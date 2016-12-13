After IMF, EU disburses 45 mln euros ...

After IMF, EU disburses 45 mln euros of aid to Moldova

Wednesday Dec 21

Dec 21 The European Commission said on Wednesday it had disbursed 45.3 million euros of aid to Moldova, noting the government's efforts to restore economic stability and reform an opaque banking system. It follows the International Monetary Fund approving a three-year loan programme for Moldova in November, worth $178.7 million, that had been frozen after a $1 billion corruption scandal plunged the ex-Soviet republic into turmoil.

