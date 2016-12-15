150 years Jubilee of Royal House celebrated in Chisinau

Princess Margareta, the Crown Custodian, and the Prince Radu paid a visit to Chisinau on Monday, where the jubilee celebrating 150 years since the founding of the Royal House, the Press Bureau of His Majesty King Mihai I informs in a press release remitted to AGERPRES. At the invitation of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, the events during the visit started at 11.00hrs with a ceremony during which Prince Radu will award Scholarships "King Ferdinand I" and "Queen Maria" for 2016-2017 academic year, at the Science Academy University of the Republic of Moldova.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.