13:05 Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan discuss bilateral co-operation in...

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan discuss bilateral co-operation in...

Saturday Dec 24

Representatives of financial intelligence agencies from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan attended a two-day expert meeting in Chisinau, Moldova, led by the OSCE on enhancing bilateral co-operation in combating the financing of terrorism and money laundering. Representatives of the two countries exchanged views on the perspectives of bilateral co-operation in addressing terrorist threats and combating money laundering, and shared best practices.

Chicago, IL

