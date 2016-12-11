11:58 Igor Dodon sworn in as Moldova'...

11:58 Igor Dodon sworn in as Moldova's president

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: AkiPress

Igor Dodon was sworn in as Moldova's new president on December 23, calling for unity in the divided country and pledging to maintain Moldova's neutrality, RFE/RL reported. The inaugural ceremony at the Palace of the Republic in Chisinau was attended by dignitaries from Russia, Belarus, Hungary and other European Union and former Soviet states.

