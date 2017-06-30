UN: Cholera outbreak in Yemen has spr...

UN: Cholera outbreak in Yemen has spread and over 1,600 dead

The United Nations says the cholera outbreak in war-torn Yemen has now spread to all 21 governorates and there have been 270,000 suspected cases and over 1,600 deaths from the disease since late April. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says the World Health Organization and its partners received 400 tons of medical supplies and equipment Tuesday, including 30 ambulances and kits to treat 10,000 people in Aden and Hodeida.



