UN chief Guterres: Talks on Cyprus reunification have failed

High-level talks aiming at reunifying Cyprus have failed to reach an agreement, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared Friday, again dashing hopes that the island's 43-year ethnic split could be healed. Guterres made the announcement after marathon, U.N.-sponsored talks concluded at a Swiss resort in the early hours of Friday.

