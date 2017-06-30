UN chief Guterres: Talks on Cyprus reunification have failed
High-level talks aiming at reunifying Cyprus have failed to reach an agreement, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared Friday, again dashing hopes that the island's 43-year ethnic split could be healed. Guterres made the announcement after marathon, U.N.-sponsored talks concluded at a Swiss resort in the early hours of Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|10 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|357
|Hobby Lobby to forfeit 5,500 ancient artifacts ...
|14 hr
|southernman
|1
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Geezer files
|12
|July 4, 2017: The Dweck affair
|Thu
|rayantoky
|1
|Why Islamic State destroys
|Jul 5
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Dispute About Teaching Evolution in Turkish Sch...
|Jul 4
|Nemesis
|3
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|Jul 3
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC