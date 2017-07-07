UN Agency Suspends Work in 2 Camps near Mosul amid Violence
The U.N.'s migration agency says it has suspended operations in two camps near the embattled Iraqi city of Mosul that host nearly 80,000 displaced Iraqis due to security concerns. The International Organization for Migration on Friday announced the temporary suspension at the Qayara air strip emergency site and the Haj Ali camp amid sporadic violence and gunfire.
