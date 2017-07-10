UAE foreign minister: No word on Qatari response to demands
The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat said on Tuesday that four Arab nations have yet to receive details on Qatar's response to demands they made as part of a diplomatic crisis gripping the Persian Gulf. Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan declined to say what action the countries may take against Qatar.
