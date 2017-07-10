Trump stresses unity in calls with Gulf state leaders
Trump "addressed his concerns about the ongoing dispute between Qatar and some of its Gulf and Arab neighbors" during the calls, the White House said. Trump spoke with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, and Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar.
