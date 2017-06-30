Syrian President Bashar Assad will be...

Syrian President Bashar Assad will be face of new bank note

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFBB

The ... . In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a man displays a new bank note of 2,000 Syrian Lira, , during a press conference for the Central Bank Governor Duraid Durgham in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, July 2, 2017.... BEIRUT - A new 2,000 Syrian Lira bank note with the face of President Bashar Assad will go into circulation Sunday, the Syrian Central Bank announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 13 hr Valerie 349
News 'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro... Jun 30 True Christian wi... 4
News A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ... Jun 30 True to islam 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,929
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,524 • Total comments across all topics: 282,201,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC