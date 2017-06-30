Rebels accuse Syrian army of chlorine...

Rebels accuse Syrian army of chlorine attack, army calls it fabrication

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A Syrian rebel group accused the Syrian army of using chlorine gas against its fighters on Saturday in battles east of Damascus - an accusation the military swiftly denied as a fabrication. The Failaq al-Rahman group said more than 30 people suffered suffocation as a result of the attack in Ain Tarma in the Eastern Ghouta region, which government forces have been battling to take back from insurgents.

