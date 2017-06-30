Qatar Airways joins Gulf carriers off...

Qatar Airways joins Gulf carriers off US laptop ban list

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

Qatar Airways has joined two other major long-haul carriers in the Gulf in getting off a U.S. laptop ban list. The airline said early Thursday that with "immediate effect, all personal electronic devices can be carried on board all departures from Hamad International Airport to destinations in the United States."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) 1 hr Geezer files 12
News July 4, 2017: The Dweck affair 7 hr rayantoky 1
News Why Islamic State destroys 23 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Dispute About Teaching Evolution in Turkish Sch... Tue Nemesis 3
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Tue Tm Cln 352
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 1
News 'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro... Jun 30 True Christian wi... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,238 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC