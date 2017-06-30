Qatar Airways joins Gulf carriers off US laptop ban list
Qatar Airways has joined two other major long-haul carriers in the Gulf in getting off a U.S. laptop ban list. The airline said early Thursday that with "immediate effect, all personal electronic devices can be carried on board all departures from Hamad International Airport to destinations in the United States."
