Palestinian president forces Gaza workers into retirement
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has dismissed more than 6,000 of his employees in the Gaza Strip, in a new move aimed at pressuring the territory's Hamas rulers. Government spokesman Yousif al-Mahmoud said on Tuesday that the employees - working in health, education and other public sectors - were being sent into early retirement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Islamic State destroys
|1 hr
|Archcade
|4
|Dispute About Teaching Evolution in Turkish Sch...
|21 hr
|Nemesis
|3
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|23 hr
|Tm Cln
|352
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|Mon
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro...
|Jun 30
|True Christian wi...
|4
|A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ...
|Jun 30
|True to islam
|4
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,928
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC