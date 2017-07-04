Palestinian president forces Gaza wor...

Palestinian president forces Gaza workers into retirement

The Tribune

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has dismissed more than 6,000 of his employees in the Gaza Strip, in a new move aimed at pressuring the territory's Hamas rulers. Government spokesman Yousif al-Mahmoud said on Tuesday that the employees - working in health, education and other public sectors - were being sent into early retirement.

