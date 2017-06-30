Modi caps Netanyahu bromance with barefoot beach stroll
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi capped a historic three-day visit to Israel on Thursday with a barefoot stroll along the Mediterranean shore with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders' exuberance for warming bilateral ties has taken the form of bear hugs, greetings on social media and pledges for increased trade and cooperation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|12 hr
|Tm Cln
|353
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|16 hr
|Geezer files
|12
|July 4, 2017: The Dweck affair
|22 hr
|rayantoky
|1
|Why Islamic State destroys
|Wed
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Dispute About Teaching Evolution in Turkish Sch...
|Jul 4
|Nemesis
|3
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|Jul 3
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro...
|Jun 30
|True Christian wi...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC