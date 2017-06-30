Modi caps Netanyahu bromance with bar...

Modi caps Netanyahu bromance with barefoot beach stroll

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi capped a historic three-day visit to Israel on Thursday with a barefoot stroll along the Mediterranean shore with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders' exuberance for warming bilateral ties has taken the form of bear hugs, greetings on social media and pledges for increased trade and cooperation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 12 hr Tm Cln 353
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) 16 hr Geezer files 12
News July 4, 2017: The Dweck affair 22 hr rayantoky 1
News Why Islamic State destroys Wed Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Dispute About Teaching Evolution in Turkish Sch... Jul 4 Nemesis 3
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 1
News 'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro... Jun 30 True Christian wi... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,838 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC