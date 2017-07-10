Israel's Labor Party votes for next l...

Israel's Labor Party votes for next leader, opposition chief

Israel's Labor Party is voting for its next chairman, who will become the country's opposition leader to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Polls opened Tuesday for the party's 52,000 members.

