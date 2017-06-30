Israel's Labor Party looks to rebrand...

Israel's Labor Party looks to rebrand with leadership vote

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

As Israel's Labor Party prepares to choose its new leader, it already has taken a big step toward shedding its image as a bastion of liberal, upper-class Israelis of European descent. A party primary on Tuesday chose two candidates of Middle Eastern heritage as finalists for next week's runoff, handily defeating a trio of established blue-bloods associated with the old guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News July 4, 2017: The Dweck affair 3 hr rayantoky 1
News Why Islamic State destroys 19 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Dispute About Teaching Evolution in Turkish Sch... Tue Nemesis 3
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Tue Tm Cln 352
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 1
News 'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro... Jun 30 True Christian wi... 4
News A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ... Jun 30 True to islam 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,884 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC