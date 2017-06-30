Israel's Labor Party looks to rebrand with leadership vote
As Israel's Labor Party prepares to choose its new leader, it already has taken a big step toward shedding its image as a bastion of liberal, upper-class Israelis of European descent. A party primary on Tuesday chose two candidates of Middle Eastern heritage as finalists for next week's runoff, handily defeating a trio of established blue-bloods associated with the old guard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 4, 2017: The Dweck affair
|3 hr
|rayantoky
|1
|Why Islamic State destroys
|19 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Dispute About Teaching Evolution in Turkish Sch...
|Tue
|Nemesis
|3
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Tue
|Tm Cln
|352
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|Jul 3
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro...
|Jun 30
|True Christian wi...
|4
|A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ...
|Jun 30
|True to islam
|4
