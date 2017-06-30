Israel's Labor aims for relevance wit...

Israel's Labor aims for relevance with leadership election

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

Israel's venerable Labor Party, which led the country to independence and steered it for decades through wars, crises and the pursuit of peace is now fighting to merely stay relevant. With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud firmly in control, Labor is trying to overcome years of missteps and regain some of its former glory with the election of a new party leader next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Fri Valerie 351
News 'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro... Fri True Christian wi... 4
News A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ... Fri True to islam 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,929
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,669 • Total comments across all topics: 282,166,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC