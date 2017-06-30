Israel's Labor aims for relevance with leadership election
Israel's venerable Labor Party, which led the country to independence and steered it for decades through wars, crises and the pursuit of peace is now fighting to merely stay relevant. With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud firmly in control, Labor is trying to overcome years of missteps and regain some of its former glory with the election of a new party leader next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Fri
|Valerie
|351
|'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro...
|Fri
|True Christian wi...
|4
|A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ...
|Fri
|True to islam
|4
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,929
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC