Iraqi Kurds want same right to self-determination as Quebecers: Diplomat

A senior representative for Iraq's Kurdish region is defending her people's plan to hold a referendum on independence, saying they simply want to exercise the same right to self-determination as Quebecers. Tensions in Iraq are mounting after the country's semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government in Erbil announced earlier this month plans to hold the long-promised referendum on Sept.

Chicago, IL

