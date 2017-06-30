Iraqi commanders say IS families have...

Iraqi commanders say IS families have joined Mosul fight

Iraqi commanders say female Islamic State militants are firing on their forces and using children as human shields as the extremist group defends its last sliver of Mosul's Old City. The militants' use of human shields has repeatedly slowed Iraqi advances throughout the nearly nine-month offensive to retake the country's second largest city, and the commanders' frustration was on display as they watched surveillance footage from the front lines.

Chicago, IL

