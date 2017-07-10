Iraqi commander says IS in 'fight to ...

Iraqi commander says IS in 'fight to the death' in Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

An Iraqi commander said Tuesday that Islamic State militants are in a "fight to the death" as Iraqi forces close in on their last foothold in the northern city of Mosul. Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, the head of Iraq's special forces, said Iraqi forces are just 250 meters from the Tigris River after retaking the city's main hospital compound the day before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Islamic State destroys 1 hr Muslims are Wicked 1
News Dispute About Teaching Evolution in Turkish Sch... 10 hr Nemesis 3
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 12 hr Tm Cln 352
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy Mon He Named Me Black... 1
News 'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro... Jun 30 True Christian wi... 4
News A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ... Jun 30 True to islam 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,928
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,878 • Total comments across all topics: 282,242,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC