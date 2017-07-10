Iraqi commander says IS in 'fight to the death' in Mosul
An Iraqi commander said Tuesday that Islamic State militants are in a "fight to the death" as Iraqi forces close in on their last foothold in the northern city of Mosul. Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, the head of Iraq's special forces, said Iraqi forces are just 250 meters from the Tigris River after retaking the city's main hospital compound the day before.
