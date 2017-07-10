Iraqi commander says IS in 'fight to the death' in Mosul

An Iraqi commander said Tuesday that Islamic State militants are in a "fight to the death" as Iraqi forces close in on their last foothold in the northern city of Mosul. Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, the head of Iraq's special forces, said Iraqi forces are just 250 meters from the Tigris River after retaking the city's main hospital compound the day before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.