Iraqi children showing signs of - tox...

Iraqi children showing signs of - toxic stress' after fleeing war-torn Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Penarth Times

Iraqi children who survived the brutal fight to retake Mosul from Islamic State have been left psychologically damaged by the extremist regime's rule and the battle to remove them, a charity has warned. Save The Children said youngsters who have escaped alive from the northern Iraq city faced lifelong mental health damage unless there was an urgent increase in psychological support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penarth Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Islamic State destroys 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Dispute About Teaching Evolution in Turkish Sch... Tue Nemesis 3
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Tue Tm Cln 352
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 1
News 'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro... Jun 30 True Christian wi... 4
News A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ... Jun 30 True to islam 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,928
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,481 • Total comments across all topics: 282,260,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC