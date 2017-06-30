G-20 leaders set to face huge protest...

G-20 leaders set to face huge protests at Hamburg summit

President Donald Trump was met with thousands of protesters when he arrived at meetings in Brussels in May. But with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joining him at the Group of 20 meetings in Germany this week, he likely won't even be at the top of the list for demonstrators. Add India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders whose controversial policies have sparked unrest, mix in the cauldron that is Hamburg - the summit venue is only about a from the country's most notorious hotbed of left-wing protest - and the brew could prove explosive.

Chicago, IL

