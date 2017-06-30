EU parliament advises freeze of Turkey's membership talks
The European Parliament has advised the European Union to freeze accession talks with Turkey amid growing concerns over the country's human rights and democracy. The legislature voted by a wide margin to approve a non-binding report recommending the suspension of the negotiations in the wake Turkey's referendum in April that saw a series of Anticipating the vote, Turkey's EU affairs minister said the decision would go down in history as a "terrible mistake" and that European lawmakers should be standing in solidarity with Turkey, following last year's failed coup attempt.
