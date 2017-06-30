EU parliament advises freeze of Turke...

EU parliament advises freeze of Turkey's membership talks

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

The European Parliament has advised the European Union to freeze accession talks with Turkey amid growing concerns over the country's human rights and democracy. The legislature voted by a wide margin to approve a non-binding report recommending the suspension of the negotiations in the wake Turkey's referendum in April that saw a series of Anticipating the vote, Turkey's EU affairs minister said the decision would go down in history as a "terrible mistake" and that European lawmakers should be standing in solidarity with Turkey, following last year's failed coup attempt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 8 hr Tm Cln 353
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) 13 hr Geezer files 12
News July 4, 2017: The Dweck affair 18 hr rayantoky 1
News Why Islamic State destroys Wed Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Dispute About Teaching Evolution in Turkish Sch... Jul 4 Nemesis 3
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 1
News 'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro... Jun 30 True Christian wi... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,872 • Total comments across all topics: 282,292,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC