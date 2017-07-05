Dubai's Emirates says U.S. exempted it from laptop ban The Middle East's biggest long-haul carrier said the ban had been lifted "effectively immediately." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tP0eRX Visitors depart from an Airbus A 380 owned by Emirates airlines after inspecting the airplane at the exhibition of the Dubai Air show 2013 at Dubai Al Maktoum international airport in the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.