Cyprus peace talks still awaiting breakthrough

Intensified talks to reunify the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus wrapped up for the day Monday without a breakthrough as rival negotiators pored over documents outlining each side's stances on a raft of issues, including the thorny issue of security. As a second week of negotiations began Monday at a Swiss resort, officials were trying to crack the issues that have blocked an accord since Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup mounted by supporters of union with Greece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.