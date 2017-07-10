Cyprus peace talks still awaiting breakthrough
Intensified talks to reunify the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus wrapped up for the day Monday without a breakthrough as rival negotiators pored over documents outlining each side's stances on a raft of issues, including the thorny issue of security. As a second week of negotiations began Monday at a Swiss resort, officials were trying to crack the issues that have blocked an accord since Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup mounted by supporters of union with Greece.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|15 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|21 hr
|Tm Cln
|350
|'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro...
|Jun 30
|True Christian wi...
|4
|A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ...
|Jun 30
|True to islam
|4
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,928
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
