Cyprus peace talks still awaiting bre...

Cyprus peace talks still awaiting breakthrough

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Intensified talks to reunify the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus wrapped up for the day Monday without a breakthrough as rival negotiators pored over documents outlining each side's stances on a raft of issues, including the thorny issue of security. As a second week of negotiations began Monday at a Swiss resort, officials were trying to crack the issues that have blocked an accord since Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup mounted by supporters of union with Greece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy 15 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 21 hr Tm Cln 350
News 'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro... Jun 30 True Christian wi... 4
News A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ... Jun 30 True to islam 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,928
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,511 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC