Civilians flee as air strikes pound l...

Civilians flee as air strikes pound last of IS-held Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Evesham Journal

Hundreds of civilians are fleeing the Iraqi city of Mosul as air strikes pound the last pockets of territory held by Islamic State. Iraqi special forces Major General Sami al-Aridi said on Sunday that civilians - mostly women and children - are fleeing the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evesham Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 3 hr Valerie 349
News 'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro... Jun 30 True Christian wi... 4
News A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ... Jun 30 True to islam 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,929
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,263 • Total comments across all topics: 282,191,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC