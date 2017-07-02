Car bombs kill 8 in Damascus; Syria s...

Car bombs kill 8 in Damascus; Syria says it foiled attack

9 hrs ago

Car bombs kill 8 in Damascus; Syria says it foiled attack Deadly blasts strike the first morning commute after Muslim holiday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tEaGf3 DAMASCUS, Syria - A series of car bomb explosions rocked Syria's capital Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding 12, as officials claimed to have foiled a plot to target crowded areas during the first morning commute after a Muslim holiday.

Chicago, IL

