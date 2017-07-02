Arab nations extend deadline in Qatar...

Arab nations extend deadline in Qatar crisis by 48 hours

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Arab nations extended a deadline early Monday for Qatar to respond to their list of demands in a diplomatic crisis roiling the Gulf, saying Kuwait's emir requested the delay as part of his efforts to mediate the dispute. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut off ties with 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar on June 5, restricting access to their airspace and ports and sealing Qatar's only land border, which it shares with Saudi Arabia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 1 hr Tm Cln 350
News 'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro... Jun 30 True Christian wi... 4
News A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ... Jun 30 True to islam 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,929
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,332 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC