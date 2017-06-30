Anti-Qatar bloc threatens further ste...

Anti-Qatar bloc threatens further steps against Gulf state

13 hrs ago

The four Arab countries isolating Qatar are vowing to take additional steps against the energy rich Gulf state after it refused to accept their demands over allegations that it supports extremist ideology. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain said in a statement carried early Friday on the Emirati state news agency WAM that they will "take all necessary political, economic and legal measures" against Qatar in a "timely manner."

