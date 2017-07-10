Airstrikes propel Mosul gains, despit...

Airstrikes propel Mosul gains, despite toll on civilians

Iraqi forces say their recent territorial gains against the Islamic State group in Mosul's Old City have largely been propelled by airstrikes, despite a spike in allegations of civilian casualties and warnings from human rights groups of the dangers of using large munitions in the dense, highly-populated area. As strikes pummeled the Old City Sunday, hundreds of civilians fled.

Chicago, IL

