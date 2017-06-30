Abu Dhabi airport says it's now exempt from US laptop ban

The flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates says its flights out of the country's capital are now exempt from a U.S. ban on laptop computers being in airplane cabins. Long-haul carrier Etihad said in a statement Sunday that it welcomed the decision by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which comes "subject to enhanced security measures" at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

