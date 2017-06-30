3 Dead in Suicide Bombing in Central Syria
A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of a bus station in the central city of Hama on Thursday, killing at least three people and wounding 11, according to Syrian state-run TV. The midday explosion occurred at the usually busy station where buses depart to Mesiaf, in the Hama countryside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|357
|Hobby Lobby to forfeit 5,500 ancient artifacts ...
|4 hr
|southernman
|1
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Geezer files
|12
|July 4, 2017: The Dweck affair
|Thu
|rayantoky
|1
|Why Islamic State destroys
|Wed
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Dispute About Teaching Evolution in Turkish Sch...
|Jul 4
|Nemesis
|3
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|Jul 3
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC