Yemen to probe alleged interrogation ...

Yemen to probe alleged interrogation abuses by UAE, US

Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

Yemen's internationally-recognized government on Saturday ordered the creation of a committee to investigate allegations of human rights violations, following reports that U.S. military interrogators worked with forces from the United Arab Emirates who are accused of torturing detainees in Yemen. A copy of the order issued by Prime Minister Ahmed Obaid bin Daghr was obtained by The Associated Press.

Chicago, IL

