Yemen official: Cholera has killed 746 in war-torn country - Thu, 08 Jun 2017 PST
A Yemeni health official says more than 96,000 people have been infected with cholera in an outbreak that has caused at least 746 deaths since late April. Nasser al-Argaly, health undersecretary in the rebel-run government in Sanaa, on Thursday blamed the outbreak on the two-year-old Saudi-led campaign against Houthi rebels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|12 hr
|online reality bu...
|4
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|15 hr
|Katrina
|83
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|19 hr
|spocko
|223
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|20 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|20 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|20 hr
|lavon affair
|10
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Thu
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC