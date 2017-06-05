Yemen official: Cholera has killed 746 in war-torn country - Thu, 08 Jun 2017 PST

Yemen official: Cholera has killed 74...

A Yemeni health official says more than 96,000 people have been infected with cholera in an outbreak that has caused at least 746 deaths since late April. Nasser al-Argaly, health undersecretary in the rebel-run government in Sanaa, on Thursday blamed the outbreak on the two-year-old Saudi-led campaign against Houthi rebels.

